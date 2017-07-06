This NC State right fielder has the best name in college baseball, says Deadspin

N.C. State baseball’s Brock Deatherage earned his rightful recognition Wednesday for a lifetime of having to use “death” and “rage” every time he writes his name.
Baseball America’s Michael Lananna, a UNC grad, tweeted his 52 favorite names in Division I baseball Wednesday morning in no particular order, and Deadspin writer Emma Baccellieri, a Duke grad, decided to rank the list.
The Wolfpack’s Deatherage (pronounced DEATH-er-rige), born to be a baseball player – or a WWE wrestler – came in at No. 1.
Baseball players generally have pretty awesome names. These are my favorite baseball names from the 2017 college season.— Michael Lananna (@mlananna) July 5, 2017
You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/WYTGXZXdhA
N.C. State will not have to say goodbye to one of its fan favorites just yet. Deatherage, a 6-1, 186-pound outfielder, was picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 29th round of the MLB draft last month but is likely to return for his senior season.
Also on the top-name list are Blue Devils’ pitcher Al Pesto, making the cut at No. 40, and Tar Heels’ shortstop Utah Jones, who’s from Boone – nowhere near the Rocky Mountains – landing at No. 24.
Other in-state representatives on Lananna’s list are Campbell’s Matthew Barefoot, Wake Forest’s Bruce Steele, UNC Charlotte’s Nick Daddio and East Carolina’s Spencer Brickhouse.
Great names appear to gravitate to North Carolina – no other state had as many honorees as the Tar Heel State’s seven, which might also be a product of Lananna’s familiarity with the region.
After Deatherage, Rhode Island’s Vitaly Jangols, Louisiana-Lafayette’s Handsome Monica, Wichita State’s Gunnar Troutwine and Grand Canyon’s Kona Quiggle rounded out Deadspin’s top five.
