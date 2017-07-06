VIDEO: NC State baseball's Brock Deatherage grew up working on the farm in Gibsonville, NC. Though the Wolfpack star outfielder will be drafted, he says his home will always be the farm. "As long as I can come here and as long as I can play baseball, I am Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
VIDEO: NC State baseball's Brock Deatherage grew up working on the farm in Gibsonville, NC. Though the Wolfpack star outfielder will be drafted, he says his home will always be the farm. "As long as I can come here and as long as I can play baseball, I am Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

NC State

July 06, 2017 12:00 PM

This NC State right fielder has the best name in college baseball, says Deadspin

By Hank Tucker

htucker@newsobserver.com

N.C. State baseball’s Brock Deatherage earned his rightful recognition Wednesday for a lifetime of having to use “death” and “rage” every time he writes his name.

Baseball America’s Michael Lananna, a UNC grad, tweeted his 52 favorite names in Division I baseball Wednesday morning in no particular order, and Deadspin writer Emma Baccellieri, a Duke grad, decided to rank the list.

The Wolfpack’s Deatherage (pronounced DEATH-er-rige), born to be a baseball player – or a WWE wrestler – came in at No. 1.

N.C. State will not have to say goodbye to one of its fan favorites just yet. Deatherage, a 6-1, 186-pound outfielder, was picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 29th round of the MLB draft last month but is likely to return for his senior season.

Also on the top-name list are Blue Devils’ pitcher Al Pesto, making the cut at No. 40, and Tar Heels’ shortstop Utah Jones, who’s from Boone – nowhere near the Rocky Mountains – landing at No. 24.

RAL_ UNCDAVID-SP-060417-RTW02
North Carolina’s Utah Jones, left, congratulates pitcher Taylor Sugg, right, during their NCAA regional game on June 4.
Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Other in-state representatives on Lananna’s list are Campbell’s Matthew Barefoot, Wake Forest’s Bruce Steele, UNC Charlotte’s Nick Daddio and East Carolina’s Spencer Brickhouse.

Great names appear to gravitate to North Carolina – no other state had as many honorees as the Tar Heel State’s seven, which might also be a product of Lananna’s familiarity with the region.

After Deatherage, Rhode Island’s Vitaly Jangols, Louisiana-Lafayette’s Handsome Monica, Wichita State’s Gunnar Troutwine and Grand Canyon’s Kona Quiggle rounded out Deadspin’s top five.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Laughing with Chuck Amato

View More Video