NC State scores 27 unanswered points to come back and beat Marshall, 37-20

More Videos

Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game 0:41

Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game

Pause
NC State students react to news that Coach Doeren is staying with the Wolfpack 1:33

NC State students react to news that Coach Doeren is staying with the Wolfpack

Dave Doeren stays with NC State 1:21

Dave Doeren stays with NC State

Western NC gets an early jump on the season as heavy snowfall coats the mountains 2:47

Western NC gets an early jump on the season as heavy snowfall coats the mountains

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man 2:56

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 0:57

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims

Marvin Bagley III on Duke’s first loss: ‘It sucks’ 1:41

Marvin Bagley III on Duke’s first loss: ‘It sucks’

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine 0:59

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine

White House press secretary and reporters spar over mistakes and fake news claims 1:58

White House press secretary and reporters spar over mistakes and fake news claims

What do you do with 2 million cubic feet of leaves? 0:57

What do you do with 2 million cubic feet of leaves?

  • NC State's Doeren: 'I am just proud of the way the guys responded'

    NC State head football coach Dave Doeren talks about the Wolfpack's victory over Marshall at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

NC State head football coach Dave Doeren talks about the Wolfpack's victory over Marshall at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Joe Giglio jgiglio@newsobserver.com
NC State head football coach Dave Doeren talks about the Wolfpack's victory over Marshall at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Joe Giglio jgiglio@newsobserver.com

NC State

NC State scores 27 unanswered points to come back and beat Marshall, 37-20

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

September 09, 2017 09:37 PM

UPDATED September 10, 2017 04:29 AM

RALEIGH

Ryan Finley continued his hot passing Saturday night, and N.C. State scored 27 unanswered points to come from behind and beat Marshall 37-20.

Marshall (1-1) got out to a fast start in Saturday’s game. Its quarterback, Chase Litton, found wide receiver Tyre Brady early and often. Brady caught six passes for 188 yards and one touchdown in the first half, including a 75-yard touchdown catch which put the Marshall up 20-10, with five minutes and 10 seconds left in the first half.

Brady’s 188 yards was more than he had for his entire career (166 yards) prior to Saturday’s game.

But the Wolfpack found a way to slow the Thundering Herd down. Brady’s second-quarter touchdown was Marshall’s final score of the game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game 0:41

Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game

Pause
NC State students react to news that Coach Doeren is staying with the Wolfpack 1:33

NC State students react to news that Coach Doeren is staying with the Wolfpack

Dave Doeren stays with NC State 1:21

Dave Doeren stays with NC State

Western NC gets an early jump on the season as heavy snowfall coats the mountains 2:47

Western NC gets an early jump on the season as heavy snowfall coats the mountains

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man 2:56

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 0:57

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims

Marvin Bagley III on Duke’s first loss: ‘It sucks’ 1:41

Marvin Bagley III on Duke’s first loss: ‘It sucks’

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine 0:59

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine

White House press secretary and reporters spar over mistakes and fake news claims 1:58

White House press secretary and reporters spar over mistakes and fake news claims

What do you do with 2 million cubic feet of leaves? 0:57

What do you do with 2 million cubic feet of leaves?

  • How did NC State's JaySam do that?

    Watch NC State football's Jaylen Samuels make an amazing catch during the Wolfpack's victory over Marshall at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

How did NC State's JaySam do that?

Watch NC State football's Jaylen Samuels make an amazing catch during the Wolfpack's victory over Marshall at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State (1-1) responded with a touchdown drive on the next possession. Finley threw a a 39-yard flea-flicker pass to Jaylen Samuels for a touchdown to bring the score within three points, 20-17. The Wolfpack then stopped Marshall on its next possession and scored again on a 7-play, 82-yard touchdown drive right before the half.

At halftime the Wolfpack led 23-20.

The Wolfpack added two more scores in the second half, both touchdown runs by Reggie Gallaspy.

N.C. State’s defense buckled down in the second half, making key stops when it needed it most. While Brady broke a record at Carter-Finley Stadium for most yards in a single game (248 yards), set by Jerricho Cotchery, no one else really got going for Marshall.

“It feels amazing because it’s definitely momentum going into the next game,” defensive end Bradley Chubb said of N.C. State’s second-half shutout. “We all came together and did what we were supposed to do.”

Chubb finished with seven tackles, three for a loss, and a sack.

More Videos

Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game 0:41

Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game

Pause
NC State students react to news that Coach Doeren is staying with the Wolfpack 1:33

NC State students react to news that Coach Doeren is staying with the Wolfpack

Dave Doeren stays with NC State 1:21

Dave Doeren stays with NC State

Western NC gets an early jump on the season as heavy snowfall coats the mountains 2:47

Western NC gets an early jump on the season as heavy snowfall coats the mountains

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man 2:56

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 0:57

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims

Marvin Bagley III on Duke’s first loss: ‘It sucks’ 1:41

Marvin Bagley III on Duke’s first loss: ‘It sucks’

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine 0:59

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine

White House press secretary and reporters spar over mistakes and fake news claims 1:58

White House press secretary and reporters spar over mistakes and fake news claims

What do you do with 2 million cubic feet of leaves? 0:57

What do you do with 2 million cubic feet of leaves?

  • NC State's Chubb: 'We had a good time out there'

    NC State's Bradley Chubb talks about the Wolfpack's victory over Marshall at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

NC State's Chubb: 'We had a good time out there'

NC State's Bradley Chubb talks about the Wolfpack's victory over Marshall at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

Joe Giglio jgiglio@newsobserver.com

“Sometimes we had guys try to do too much, try to make plays that the defense didn’t need to make,” he said. “Everybody just took a deep breath, and we all did our job and whatever we needed to do.”

Finley, who passed for 415 yards in a 35-28 loss against South Carolina last week, followed up his performance with 341 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday.

He completed 29 of 36 passes.

“I told the team this in our pregame talk today: I think we can be as good as we want to be,” N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said. “I think as long as we stay out of own way, the ceiling is very high.”

“We just can’t be a team that beats ourselves.”

More Videos

Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game 0:41

Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game

Pause
NC State students react to news that Coach Doeren is staying with the Wolfpack 1:33

NC State students react to news that Coach Doeren is staying with the Wolfpack

Dave Doeren stays with NC State 1:21

Dave Doeren stays with NC State

Western NC gets an early jump on the season as heavy snowfall coats the mountains 2:47

Western NC gets an early jump on the season as heavy snowfall coats the mountains

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man 2:56

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 0:57

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims

Marvin Bagley III on Duke’s first loss: ‘It sucks’ 1:41

Marvin Bagley III on Duke’s first loss: ‘It sucks’

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine 0:59

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine

White House press secretary and reporters spar over mistakes and fake news claims 1:58

White House press secretary and reporters spar over mistakes and fake news claims

What do you do with 2 million cubic feet of leaves? 0:57

What do you do with 2 million cubic feet of leaves?

  • NC State's Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's victory

    NC State quarterback Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's victory over Marshall at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

NC State's Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's victory

NC State quarterback Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's victory over Marshall at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

Jonathan Alexander jalexander@newsobserver.com

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game 0:41

Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game

Pause
NC State students react to news that Coach Doeren is staying with the Wolfpack 1:33

NC State students react to news that Coach Doeren is staying with the Wolfpack

Dave Doeren stays with NC State 1:21

Dave Doeren stays with NC State

Western NC gets an early jump on the season as heavy snowfall coats the mountains 2:47

Western NC gets an early jump on the season as heavy snowfall coats the mountains

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man 2:56

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 0:57

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims

Marvin Bagley III on Duke’s first loss: ‘It sucks’ 1:41

Marvin Bagley III on Duke’s first loss: ‘It sucks’

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine 0:59

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine

White House press secretary and reporters spar over mistakes and fake news claims 1:58

White House press secretary and reporters spar over mistakes and fake news claims

What do you do with 2 million cubic feet of leaves? 0:57

What do you do with 2 million cubic feet of leaves?

  • Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game

    Wake County paramedics Greg Rodevick and Rich Eldridge were honored at the NC State Wolfpack's game against UMKC at Reynolds Coliseum Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Rodevick and Eldridge helped save the life of S.C. State starting point guard Ty Solomon, who had a heart attack on the bench during the game last week.

Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game

View More Video