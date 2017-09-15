N.C. State basketball fans cheer on their team in 2015. Four-star player Immanuel Bates decided between the Wolfpack and Georgetown on Friday.
N.C. State basketball fans cheer on their team in 2015. Four-star player Immanuel Bates decided between the Wolfpack and Georgetown on Friday. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State basketball fans cheer on their team in 2015. Four-star player Immanuel Bates decided between the Wolfpack and Georgetown on Friday. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

NC State

Immanuel Bates, top-100 basketball recruit, picks NC State over Georgetown

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

September 15, 2017 10:02 AM

N.C. State will add a four-star prospect to its 2018 recruiting class. Immanuel “Manny” Bates is heading to N.C. State, he announced at his high school Friday morning.

Bates, who took his official visit to N.C. State last weekend, chose N.C. State over Georgetown. He visited Georgetown the week prior.

Bates, a 6-9, 195-pound power forward, plays for Northwood Temple Academy in Fayetteville. He is ranked No. 98 overall, and No. 7 in the state, according 247sports’ composite rankings.

Bates is currently the only Class of 2018 recruit who has committed to the Wolfpack. Jamie Lewis, a three-star point guard, decommitted last week to see after the season, if “there are any better situations out there.”

Lewis said he felt he committed too early.

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts and his staff have been able to secure two transfers – C.J. Bryce, from UNC-Wilmington, and Devon Daniels, from Utah – who will be eligible for the 2018-19 season. Both are scoring guards.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

Related stories from The News & Observer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why NC State's games against Furman and Marshall are important

Why NC State's games against Furman and Marshall are important 2:07

Why NC State's games against Furman and Marshall are important
NC State's Doeren: 'We want to be a better team in week 3 than week 2' 8:11

NC State's Doeren: 'We want to be a better team in week 3 than week 2'
NC State's Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's victory 1:17

NC State's Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's victory

View More Video