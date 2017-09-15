Immanuel Bates, top-100 basketball recruit, picks NC State over Georgetown

N.C. State will add a four-star prospect to its 2018 recruiting class. Immanuel “Manny” Bates is heading to N.C. State, he announced at his high school Friday morning.

Bates, who took his official visit to N.C. State last weekend, chose N.C. State over Georgetown. He visited Georgetown the week prior.

Bates, a 6-9, 195-pound power forward, plays for Northwood Temple Academy in Fayetteville. He is ranked No. 98 overall, and No. 7 in the state, according 247sports’ composite rankings.

Bates is currently the only Class of 2018 recruit who has committed to the Wolfpack. Jamie Lewis, a three-star point guard, decommitted last week to see after the season, if “there are any better situations out there.”

Lewis said he felt he committed too early.

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts and his staff have been able to secure two transfers – C.J. Bryce, from UNC-Wilmington, and Devon Daniels, from Utah – who will be eligible for the 2018-19 season. Both are scoring guards.