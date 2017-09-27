Remember the NCSU freshman ruled ineligible for going to class? Here’s an update.

More Videos 3:14 Syracuse's Babers on NC State: 'Their front seven is the real deal' Pause 2:45 Wolfpack's Braxton Beverly waiting on NCAA 3:28 Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company 1:13 Meet the Wolfpack basketball team 0:46 Take the field with the NC State Wolfpack 3:27 Disabled Vietnam vet refuses to leave VA hospital 1:12 The Ebony Hillbillies rock the crowd at World of Bluegrass Shout & Shine Jam 1:39 Outer Banks cleans up as Hurricane Maria moves out to sea 1:04 Maria brings spectacular kiteboarding to Outer Banks 1:15 Scenes from the Outer Banks as Hurricane Maria skirts NC coast Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Wolfpack's Braxton Beverly waiting on NCAA N.C. State freshman guard Braxton Beverly is waiting on the NCAA to rule on a transfer waiver, which will determine if he's eligible to play this season. He's gotten advice from teammate Omer Yurtseven, the Turkish forward the NCAA ruled on last year. N.C. State freshman guard Braxton Beverly is waiting on the NCAA to rule on a transfer waiver, which will determine if he's eligible to play this season. He's gotten advice from teammate Omer Yurtseven, the Turkish forward the NCAA ruled on last year. Chip Alexander calexander@newsobserver.com

