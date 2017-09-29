What former NCSU assistant Archie Miller says about his brother Sean in wake of scandal

Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller says he has reached out to his older brother, Arizona coach Sean Miller, to offer support in wake of the federal investigation into fraud and corruption in college basketball.

While Sean Miller has not been implicated in the investigation or named in FBI documents, Wildcats assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson was one of four college coaches arrested by the FBI this week. According to the Sporting News, the Wildcats, called “University-4” in FBI documents, are alleged to have offered one recruit $150,000 and alleged to have paid $15,000 to another. Richardson is also alleged to have accepted cash bribes of $15,000.

Archie Miller, in speaking to the media Thursday in Bloomington, Ind., said: “I’m as surprised as anyone, just like 99 percent of the basketball world about what is going on. I’ve had very little information other than what you guys have. I’ll probably stay away from commenting on the actual facts. When it comes to Arizona, obviously very prideful there with my family and I’ve been able to talk to Sean only one time very briefly, to add my support.”

Sean Miller once served as an assistant coach to Herb Sendek at N.C. State. Archie Miller, his younger brother, played for Sendek at NCSU and was considered a top candidate for the Wolfpack coaching job this year after former coach Mark Gottfried was fired.

Archie Miller was an assistant coach for Sean Miller at Arizona from 2009-11.

Indiana, like Arizona, has an apparel deal with adidas. Archie Miller, in his first year with the Hoosiers, said he and his staff had met with athletic director Fred Glass multiple times but forces no involvement with the federal investigation.

“We’ve talked about a lot of things and have no reason to think that Indiana is involved in anything right now,” Archie Miller said. “We’re focused on the task, so to speak at hand, of running this program, which was clearly defined on day one as doing things the right the way. With that, we’ll kind of put that to bed.”