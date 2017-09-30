Wolfpack pushes past Syracuse for 2-0 ACC start

More Videos

NC State's Finley makes an incredible one-handed catch 0:27

NC State's Finley makes an incredible one-handed catch

Pause
NC State honors the military during Walk of Champions 0:59

NC State honors the military during Walk of Champions

Will NC State football suffer from a FSU hangover? 2:12

Will NC State football suffer from a FSU hangover?

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 1:47

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked

Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam 1:27

Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam

See why this parent is concerned about Wake school reassignment plan 2:34

See why this parent is concerned about Wake school reassignment plan

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

Sierra Hull plays 'A Little Too Far' at Wide Open Bluegrass' 3:13

Sierra Hull plays 'A Little Too Far" at Wide Open Bluegrass'

NC State's Doeren: 'We got there, pretty or not, I am happy about it' 9:15

NC State's Doeren: 'We got there, pretty or not, I am happy about it'

Molly Tuttle plays clawhammer guitar at Wide Open Bluegrass 2:55

Molly Tuttle plays clawhammer guitar at Wide Open Bluegrass

  • NC State's Finley makes an incredible one-handed catch

    See a time lapse of NC State quarterback Ryan Finley making an incredible one-handed catch on a throw by Gavin Locklear during the Wolfpack's victory over the Syracuse Orange at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.

See a time lapse of NC State quarterback Ryan Finley making an incredible one-handed catch on a throw by Gavin Locklear during the Wolfpack's victory over the Syracuse Orange at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
See a time lapse of NC State quarterback Ryan Finley making an incredible one-handed catch on a throw by Gavin Locklear during the Wolfpack's victory over the Syracuse Orange at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

NC State

Wolfpack pushes past Syracuse for 2-0 ACC start

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

September 30, 2017 4:03 PM

For those who wondered how N.C. State would handle a big win over Florida State, here’s the answer:

Wolfpack 33, Syracuse 25.

A week after upsetting the Seminoles, the Wolfpack put together another solid team game that had some blemishes but was good enough Saturday in improving its ACC record to 2-0 for the first time since 2006.

The Pack (4-1) took a 26-7 lead at halftime, weathered Syracuse’s attempt at a comeback in the third quarter, and made the plays necessary in the fourth to finish off the Orange (2-3, 0-1 ACC).

“It was a good win for our team,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. “It wasn’t pretty in the second half at all, but it hasn’t been done in 11 years at State, to be 2-0 in the ACC. But we got there, and I’m happy about it.”

More Videos

NC State's Finley makes an incredible one-handed catch 0:27

NC State's Finley makes an incredible one-handed catch

Pause
NC State honors the military during Walk of Champions 0:59

NC State honors the military during Walk of Champions

Will NC State football suffer from a FSU hangover? 2:12

Will NC State football suffer from a FSU hangover?

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 1:47

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked

Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam 1:27

Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam

See why this parent is concerned about Wake school reassignment plan 2:34

See why this parent is concerned about Wake school reassignment plan

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

Sierra Hull plays 'A Little Too Far' at Wide Open Bluegrass' 3:13

Sierra Hull plays 'A Little Too Far" at Wide Open Bluegrass'

NC State's Doeren: 'We got there, pretty or not, I am happy about it' 9:15

NC State's Doeren: 'We got there, pretty or not, I am happy about it'

Molly Tuttle plays clawhammer guitar at Wide Open Bluegrass 2:55

Molly Tuttle plays clawhammer guitar at Wide Open Bluegrass

  • NC State's Doeren: 'We got there, pretty or not, I am happy about it'

    NC State head football coach Dave Doeren talks about the Wolfpack's victory over the Syracuse Orange at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Sat. Sept. 30, 2017.

NC State's Doeren: 'We got there, pretty or not, I am happy about it'

NC State head football coach Dave Doeren talks about the Wolfpack's victory over the Syracuse Orange at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Sat. Sept. 30, 2017.

Chip Alexander calexander@newsobserver.com

Orange quarterback Eric Dungey, a quick thrower and fiery competitor, completed some throws in passing for 385 yards and wide receiver Ervin Phillips had 17 catches for 188 yards. But the Pack defense was good enough against the Orange’s fast-tempo attack, getting an early interception from Johnathan Alston and twice stopping Syracuse on fourth-down plays in the Orange red zone.

Dungey’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Steve Ishmael, the nation’s leading receiver, and a two-point conversion run by Dungey pulled the Orange within 33-25 with 4:39 left in the fourth quarter. But the Pack recovered an onside kick, then converted a fourth-down play on a short run by quarterback Ryan Finley.

The Pack, which hosts Louisville on Thursday, was effective in limiting the Syracuse offense in the opening half. The Wolfpack held the ball for almost 20 minutes and had 350 total yards in the first half, getting rushing touchdowns from Jaylen Samuels and Reggie Gallaspy II and Finley’s 20-yard TD throw to Stephen Louis.

“We wanted to get on them early,” Louis said. “We knew that if we got on them early it would make it tough on them. We wanted to get them out of their comfort zone.”

The Pack lost running back Dakwa Nichols to a knee injury late in the first quarter that Doeren said was season-ending and would require surgery. But that appeared to further inspire N.C. State’s Samuels and Gallaspy. Both scored with strong, tackle-breaking runs after the Nichols injury.

Nyheim Hines rushed for 90 of his 115 yards in the first half as the Pack finished with 256 yards rushing and 206 passing.

“The job their offensive line did on our defensive line, to rush for the yards they rushed for, was absolutely amazing,” Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. “My hat goes off to coach Doeren. That was a physical football team. They beat us physically.”

More Videos

NC State's Finley makes an incredible one-handed catch 0:27

NC State's Finley makes an incredible one-handed catch

Pause
NC State honors the military during Walk of Champions 0:59

NC State honors the military during Walk of Champions

Will NC State football suffer from a FSU hangover? 2:12

Will NC State football suffer from a FSU hangover?

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 1:47

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked

Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam 1:27

Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam

See why this parent is concerned about Wake school reassignment plan 2:34

See why this parent is concerned about Wake school reassignment plan

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

Sierra Hull plays 'A Little Too Far' at Wide Open Bluegrass' 3:13

Sierra Hull plays 'A Little Too Far" at Wide Open Bluegrass'

NC State's Doeren: 'We got there, pretty or not, I am happy about it' 9:15

NC State's Doeren: 'We got there, pretty or not, I am happy about it'

Molly Tuttle plays clawhammer guitar at Wide Open Bluegrass 2:55

Molly Tuttle plays clawhammer guitar at Wide Open Bluegrass

  • NC State honors the military during Walk of Champions

    Purple heart recipients led the NC State's Walk of Champions before the Wolfpack's game against Syracuse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC. The team followed, greeting members of the ROTC who lined the path during Military Appreciation Day.

NC State honors the military during Walk of Champions

Purple heart recipients led the NC State's Walk of Champions before the Wolfpack's game against Syracuse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC. The team followed, greeting members of the ROTC who lined the path during Military Appreciation Day.

Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Carson Wise had field goals of 26 and 48 yards – the second his longest of the season – but missed a 31-yarder in the final seconds of the half that would have given the Pack a bigger lead.

Ishmael had one grab for 13 yards in the first half although Dungey passed for 177 yards. Phillips had eight catches for 106 yards in the half.

Ishmael had a 38-yard catch-and-run on the Orange’s first possession of the second half, setting up a short Dungey TD run – his second of the game – that pulled Syracuse within 26-14.

Another Syracuse drive ended with a 38-yard field goal by Sterling Hofrichter, making it a 26-17 game as tempers began to flare on both teams. The Pack had just 23 yards in the third quarter and ran 11 plays to Syracuse’s 29.

A scrambling third-down run by Finley, soon followed by a short TD run by Hines, boosted the Pack’s lead to 33-17 in the fourth quarter.

More Videos

NC State's Finley makes an incredible one-handed catch 0:27

NC State's Finley makes an incredible one-handed catch

Pause
NC State honors the military during Walk of Champions 0:59

NC State honors the military during Walk of Champions

Will NC State football suffer from a FSU hangover? 2:12

Will NC State football suffer from a FSU hangover?

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 1:47

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked

Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam 1:27

Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam

See why this parent is concerned about Wake school reassignment plan 2:34

See why this parent is concerned about Wake school reassignment plan

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

Sierra Hull plays 'A Little Too Far' at Wide Open Bluegrass' 3:13

Sierra Hull plays 'A Little Too Far" at Wide Open Bluegrass'

NC State's Doeren: 'We got there, pretty or not, I am happy about it' 9:15

NC State's Doeren: 'We got there, pretty or not, I am happy about it'

Molly Tuttle plays clawhammer guitar at Wide Open Bluegrass 2:55

Molly Tuttle plays clawhammer guitar at Wide Open Bluegrass

  • NC State's Ryan Finley: Pack hit reset button after big win

    NC State quarterback Ryan Finley said the Pack was able to put its big win over Florida State behind it and focus on Syracuse in a 33-25 win on Sept. 30, 2017.

NC State's Ryan Finley: Pack hit reset button after big win

NC State quarterback Ryan Finley said the Pack was able to put its big win over Florida State behind it and focus on Syracuse in a 33-25 win on Sept. 30, 2017.

Chip Alexander calexander@newsobserver.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

NC State's Doeren: 'We got there, pretty or not, I am happy about it'

View More Video