Why Kevin Keatts says PNC Arena can help NC State’s basketball recruiting

More Videos 2:03 Can NC State break Louisville's hex on them? Pause 1:44 Louisville's Jackson: 'Every game is huge' 0:49 Four star recruit Manny Bates on committing to NC State 3:28 Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company 2:50 Coach K on college basketball: 'We are not running this the way a billion-dollar industry should be run' 2:52 Here's how a diverging diamond interchange works 3:25 'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works 0:36 UNC officials and coaches arrive for NCAA hearing 1:52 Canes select co-captains 1:09 UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Meet the Wolfpack basketball team See a timelapse of images taken during the NC State Wolfpack men's basketball team's media day as head coach Kevin Keatts talks about the upcoming season in Raleigh, NC Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. See a timelapse of images taken during the NC State Wolfpack men's basketball team's media day as head coach Kevin Keatts talks about the upcoming season in Raleigh, NC Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

See a timelapse of images taken during the NC State Wolfpack men's basketball team's media day as head coach Kevin Keatts talks about the upcoming season in Raleigh, NC Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com