NC State’s Bradley Chubb named ACC Defensive Player of the Year

A problem for opposing offenses all season, N.C. State’s Bradley Chubb easily won the ACC defensive player of the year award on Wednesday.

A 6-4, 275-pound senior defensive end, Chubb led the ACC in sacks (10) as well as tackles for loss (26). He had 10 more tackles for loss than any other ACC player and his total is second-best in the country.

With one game remaining in his college career – a bowl game – Chubb already holds N.C. State’s career records with 26 sacks and 60 tackles for loss. He recorded at least one tackle for loss in every N.C. State game but one this season. The ACC named him its defensive lineman of the week three times this season.

NC State's Chubb makes a breathtaking tackle of Louisville's Lamar Jackson On third and two, NC State's Bradley Chubb chases down Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson and tackles him for a loss of five yards, forcing Louisville to punt, during the Wolfpack's victory over the Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

The league’s panel of 14 head coaches and select 45 media members voted him the overwhelming winner as defensive player of the year. Chubb received 45 votes, followed by Clemson’s Clelin Farrell and Christian Wilkins, who each received four votes. Others receiving votes were Micah Kiser and Quin Blanding with two each and Miami teammates Jaquan Johnson and Shaquille Quarterman, with one each.

Chubb joins Levar Fisher as the only N.C. State players to win the ACC defensive player of the year award. Fisher, a linebacker, won the award in 2000.

Chubb is also a finalist to win the Chuck Bednarik and Bronko Nagurski awards, given to the nation’s top defensive player, and is a semifinalist for the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation’s top defensive end.