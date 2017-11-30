NC State football coach Dave Doeren is staying with the Wolfpack

Dave Doeren has turned down an offer from Tennessee and will stay at N.C. State.
The fifth-year Wolfpack coach confirmed his decision in a text message to The News & Observer on Thursday.
Doeren, 33-30 at N.C. State, is expected to agree to a new contract with the Wolfpack that will increase the length of his contract, his salary and the pool of money for his assistant coaches.
Doeren’s annual salary, $2.2 million, ranks near the bottom of the ACC and he has three years left on his current deal.
Doeren and N.C. State athletic director Debbie Yow had been working on a deal since early October but negotiations broke down. Doeren had preliminary discussions with Oregon State and Mississippi before getting deeper into the process with the Volunteers. Late on Wednesday, Doeren had an offer on the table from the Volunteers and then received a counter offer from N.C. State.
N.C. State has had its best season under Doeren with an 8-4 overall record and a No. 24 ranking in the College Football Playoff poll.
The Wolfpack went 6-2 in ACC play, its best conference mark since 1994. He has a 15-25 mark in ACC play.
Doeren, 45, had hoped to get a five-year contract and to move up in the ACC pecking order of coaches’ salaries with his new deal from N.C. State. Both of those marks are expected to be included in his new contract.
