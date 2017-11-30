More Videos

  • Dave Doeren stays with NC State

    After a job offer from Tennessee, NC State football coach Dave Doeren has decided to remain. Look back at his career with the Wolfpack.

After a job offer from Tennessee, NC State football coach Dave Doeren has decided to remain. Look back at his career with the Wolfpack. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
After a job offer from Tennessee, NC State football coach Dave Doeren has decided to remain. Look back at his career with the Wolfpack. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

NC State

Dave Doeren, NC State agree to 5-year deal at $3 million a year, Yow announces

By Staff reports

November 30, 2017 04:56 PM

N.C. State football coach Dave Doeren has agreed to a new contract, athletic director Debbie Yow announced on Thursday.

The Board of Trustees will hold a session on Friday to formally approve the terms of deal, which runs for five years at $3 million a year.

“Dave has made significant strides in developing a complete program at NC State, and this new contract continues our commitment to his leadership,” Yow said in a statement. “We want to support the continued growth of the program under Dave, the culture he has established, the competitive and academic gains he’s helped us achieve and his continued progress in recruiting.”

Doeren, 45, agreed to remain with the Wolfpack after turning down an offer from Tennessee on Thursday.

Doeren has led N.C. State to a bowl game in each of the past four years but has a 15-25 record in ACC play and is 33-30 overall with the Wolfpack.

N.C. State this year has had its best season under Doeren with an 8-4 overall record, 6-2 in the ACC, and No. 24 ranking in the College Football Playoff poll.

