Dave Doeren’s new five-year contract approved by NC State trustees

The N.C. State board of trustees on Friday gave approval to a new five-year contract for Wolfpack football coach Dave Doeren.

The contract will pay Doeren $3 million a year. His old contract with the school, which had three years remaining, paid him about $2.2 million a year.

The memorandum of understanding agreed to Friday said Doeren will receive $3 million a year in total compensation. He will have an escalating annual base salary that will pay him $1.5 million each of the first two years, $2.25 million in the third year, and $3 million in each of the final two seasons.

Doeren also can earn up to $1.35 million in incentive compensation for achieving academic and athletic performance goals.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also in the Doeren agreement is a one-time $750,000 increase for staff compensation pool, and the ability in the first year of his contract to offer 3-year contracts to staff members.

Doeren’s new contract runs from Jan. 1, 2018 until Dec. 31, 2022.

Doeren, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, had asked for a five-year deal and a raise that would put him in the middle of the ACC pack of coaches, financially. He also sought more money for his assistant coaches.

The Pack is 8-4 and ranked No. 24 in the College Football Playoff poll, and will learn its bowl destination on Sunday.

“This is what I wanted all along,” Doeren said in an interview Thursday. “I’m thankful to the university for giving me the time and security that I need to build a program everybody is proud of.”

Doeren and Yow had hoped to work out an agreement in October, after the Wolfpack had started the season at 6-1. But length of the contract continued to be a sticking point.

After N.C. State closed the regular season with a 33-21 win over rival North Carolina, Doeren drew interest from Oregon State, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Tennessee athletic director John Currie met with Doeren on Wednesday in Raleigh. The Vols offered him the job, but Doeren announced Thursday he was accepting the new contract and staying with the Pack.