N.C. State's Markell Johnson, center, is not dressed for the Wolfpack's game against UNCG at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.
NC State

North Carolina State guard Markell Johnson suspended indefinitely

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

December 16, 2017 11:31 AM

North Carolina State sophomore guard Markell Johnson has been suspended for the Wolfpack’s home game Saturday against UNC Greensboro, the school announced just an hour before tip off.

The release said Johnson “has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of the Student-Athlete Code of Conduct. We will not have further comment on this matter at the current time.”

Johnson, the 6-1 guard from Cleveland, Ohio, had started all 10 games this season for N.C. State. He is coming off a career-high in points (17), steals (4) and minutes (36) after a 88-69 win over UMKC last weekend.

Coming into the UNC-G game, Johnson was tied for first in the ACC in assists and second in steals.

Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-6501, @JEPopeIV

