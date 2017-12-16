Spartans upset Wolfpack, 81-76

Toy shopping with Wolfpack football

Sixteen members of the NC State football team went to Toys 'R' Us in Cary, NC Thursday Dec. 14, 2017, for the Wolfpack's annual shopping trip to buy toys for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots campaign. The players purchased the toys, which will be distributed to children in the community, with the over $3200 raised at the Dec. 2 men's basketball game.