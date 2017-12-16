NC State gets away from the game plan and UNC Greensboro makes the Wolfpack pay

SHARE COPY LINK NC State men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts talks about the Wolfpack's loss to the UNCG Spartans at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

NC State men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts talks about the Wolfpack's loss to the UNCG Spartans at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com