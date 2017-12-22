NC State hires former Duke head coach Ted Roof as co-defensive coordinator

A decade after his head coaching career at Duke ended, Ted Roof is returning to the Triangle.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren has hired Roof as the Wolfpack’s co-defensive coordinator and associate head coach.
Roof begins work on Jan. 1, when the new NCAA rule allowing schools to add a 10th assistant coach takes effect.
Roof leaves Georgia Tech, where he was the Yellow Jackets’ defensive coordinator the last five seasons, to join the Wolfpack.
Never miss a local story.
“Ted not only brings a knowledge of the Triangle area because of his time at Duke, but as a Gwinnett County native, he has great recruiting ties in the Atlanta area and the entire state of Georgia,” Doeren said in a statement. “For me personally, it will be great to have someone who has sat in my chair as a head coach in this league.”
A Georgia Tech player from 1982-85 under coach Bill Curry, the 54-year-old Roof has 31 years of college coaching experience.
Hired as Duke’s defensive coordinator in 2002, he became the Blue Devils’ interim head coach during the 2003 season and was given the job on a full-time basis for the 2004 season.
He compiled a 6-45 record before being fired after the 2007 season.
Since then, Roof has been defensive coordinator at Minnesota, Auburn and Penn State in addition to Georgia Tech. He was part of Auburn’s 2010 BCS national championship team.
“I’m looking forward to joining the N.C. State staff and coaching for one of the most passionate fan bases in the country,” Roof said. “I have tremendous respect for Dave Doeren and the strong staff he has assembled and am excited about working with a great coach like Dave Huxtable. I can’t wait to get there and get started.”
Roof will work with Huxtable as co-defensive coordinator. He will work with safeties coach Aaron Henry coaching the Wolfpack’s safeties and nickel cornerbacks.
“I’m very excited about the experience and knowledge that Ted brings to our program,” Doeren said. “This is a great opportunity to add someone with head coaching and coordinator experience. He understands the landscape of the ACC and has defended the powerful offenses in this league, which will be invaluable to our defensive staff.”
This will be Roof’s fourth time working in North Carolina. He was Duke’s linebackers coach from 1990-93 and the defensive coordinator at Western Carolina in 1997.
Comments