What Thursday’s Georgia Tech game means for NC State’s ACC tournament seed

If N.C. State wins out, it will be the No. 3 seed in the ACC tournament next week in Brooklyn.

The Wolfpack (10-6 ACC) closes with a game at Georgia Tech on Thursday night and a home game with Louisville on Saturday. It would have the tiebreaker over UNC, Duke and/or Clemson based on either group record or how it fared against Duke (it beat the Blue Devils in the teams’ only meeting this season).

If N.C. State loses out, it will be the No. 8 seed.

All the tournament-seeding scenarios for the Wolfpack:

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

No. 2 seed

▪ Cannot be the No. 2 seed

No. 3 seed

▪ with win (GT) AND win (Lou)

No. 4 seed

▪ with win (GT)/loss (Lou) AND Duke win, Clem loss, Lou loss (UVA) AND VT win

▪ with loss (GT)/win (Lou) AND Duke win, Clem loss, Lou loss (UVA) AND VT win

▪ with loss (GT)/win (Lou) AND Duke win, Clem loss, Lou win (UVA) AND VT win

▪ with win (GT)/loss (Lou) AND Duke win, Clem loss, Lou loss (UVA) AND VT win

No. 5 seed

▪ with win (GT)/loss (Lou) AND Duke win, Clem win, Lou loss (UVA) AND Miami win

▪ with win (GT)/loss (Lou) AND Duke win, Clem win, Lou loss (UVA) AND VT win

▪ with loss (GT)/win (Lou) AND Duke win, Clem win, Lou win (UVA) AND Miami win

▪ with loss (GT)/win (Lou) AND Duke win, Clem win, Lou win (UVA) AND VT win

▪ with loss (GT)/win (Lou) AND Duke win, Clem win, Lou loss (UVA) AND Miami win

▪ with loss (GT)/win (Lou) AND Duke win, Clem win, Lou loss (UVA) AND VT win

▪ with loss (GT)/win (Lou) AND Duke win, Clem loss, Lou loss (UVA) AND Miami win

▪ with loss (GT)/win (Lou) AND Duke win, Clem loss, Lou win (UVA) AND Miami win

▪ with win (GT)/loss (Lou) AND Duke win, Clem loss, Lou loss (UVA) AND Miami win

▪ with win (GT)/loss (Lou) AND UNC win, Clem loss, Lou loss (UVA) AND VT win

▪ with loss (GT)/win (Lou) AND UNC win, Clem loss, Lou win (UVA) AND VT win

▪ with loss (GT)/win (Lou) AND UNC win, Clem win, Lou win (UVA) AND VT win

▪ with loss (GT)/win (Lou) AND UNC win, Clem loss, Lou loss (UVA) AND VT win

No. 6 seed

▪ with win (GT)/loss (Lou) AND UNC win, Clem win, Lou loss (UVA) AND Miami win

▪ with win (GT)/loss (Lou) AND UNC win, Clem win, Lou loss (UVA) AND VT win

▪ with win (GT)/loss (Lou) AND UNC win, Clem loss, Lou loss (UVA) AND Miami win

▪ with win (GT)/loss (Lou) AND Duke win, Clem loss, Lou win (UVA) AND Miami win

▪ with loss (GT)/win (Lou) AND UNC win, Clem loss, Lou win (UVA) AND Miami win

▪ with loss (GT)/win (Lou) AND UNC win, Clem win, Lou loss (UVA) AND Miami win

▪ with loss (GT)/win (Lou) AND UNC win, Clem win, Lou loss (UVA) AND VT win

▪ with loss (GT)/win (Lou) AND UNC win, Clem win, Lou win (UVA) AND Miami win

▪ with loss (GT)/win (Lou) AND UNC win, Clem loss, Lou loss (UVA) AND Miami win

No. 7 seed

▪ with win (GT)/loss (Lou) AND Duke win, Clem win, Lou win (UVA) AND Miami win

▪ with win (GT)/loss (Lou) AND Duke win, Clem win, Lou win (UVA) AND VT win

▪ with win (GT)/loss (Lou) AND UNC win, Clem win, Lou win (UVA) AND Miami win

▪ with win (GT)/loss (Lou) AND UNC win, Clem win, Lou win (UVA) AND VT win

▪ with win (GT)/loss (Lou) AND UNC win, Clem loss, Lou win (UVA) AND Miami win

▪ with win (GT)/loss (Lou) AND UNC win, Clem loss, Lou win (UVA) AND VT win

▪ with win (GT)/loss (Lou) AND Duke win, Clem loss, Lou win (UVA) AND VT win

No. 8 seed

▪ with loss (GT) AND loss (Lou)