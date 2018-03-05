N.C. State's Braxton Beverly, right, has a depiction of Christ carrying the cross tattoed on his left bicep. Here he pressures North Carolina's Theo Pinson during the game at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
NC State

What’s that big tattoo on NC State guard Braxton Beverly’s shoulder?

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

March 05, 2018 11:13 AM

Ever wonder about Braxton Beverly’s big tattoo?

The N.C. State guard has one that covers his left shoulder and upper arm. It’s noticeable when the freshman is playing, although hard to see all the features of it as he moves around the court.

It’s also self-explanatory: a depiction of Christ carrying the cross.

Beverly, a freshman, said he had the tattoo done about two years ago and has added more ink to it at times.

“I grew up in the church,” he said. “For me to be able to go out and play, it’s really a blessing for God to allow me to be where I am today. I wanted to make sure I had that so I’d always remember to thank Him and be thankful for what I have.”

braxton.jpg
N.C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) celebrates after stealing the ball from Duke's Trevon Duval late in N.C. State's 96-85 victory over Duke at PNC Arena in Raleigh Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.
Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Beverly, from Hazard, Ky., said he attends a Pentecostal church but added, “We don’t really go by the Pentecostal ways. It’s more like we just go straight out of the Bible in how we interpret it.”

NC State guard Braxton Beverly and coach Kevin Keatts talk about Beverly learning he was immediately eligible before the Wolfpack's victory over Bryant at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Ethan Hymanehyman@newsobserver.com

