What’s that big tattoo on NC State guard Braxton Beverly’s shoulder?

Ever wonder about Braxton Beverly’s big tattoo?

The N.C. State guard has one that covers his left shoulder and upper arm. It’s noticeable when the freshman is playing, although hard to see all the features of it as he moves around the court.

It’s also self-explanatory: a depiction of Christ carrying the cross.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Beverly, a freshman, said he had the tattoo done about two years ago and has added more ink to it at times.

“I grew up in the church,” he said. “For me to be able to go out and play, it’s really a blessing for God to allow me to be where I am today. I wanted to make sure I had that so I’d always remember to thank Him and be thankful for what I have.”

N.C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) celebrates after stealing the ball from Duke's Trevon Duval late in N.C. State's 96-85 victory over Duke at PNC Arena in Raleigh Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Beverly, from Hazard, Ky., said he attends a Pentecostal church but added, “We don’t really go by the Pentecostal ways. It’s more like we just go straight out of the Bible in how we interpret it.”