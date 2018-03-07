Lack of sharpness leads to early ACC tournament exit for N.C. State

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 30 NC State's Markell Johnson slams in two Pause 166 NC State's Allerik Freeman dejected after upset loss to Boston College 140 NC State's Torin Dorn on the Wolfpack's early loss in the ACC Tournament 85 NC State's Keatts: 'When its one and done, you gotta play the entire game' 27 NC State arrives at Barclays Center for ACC Tournament 83 ACC mascots visit Wall Street 101 NC State's Keatts talks Brooklyn, NC State stuff and Kevin Keatts is a winner 53 NC State takes the floor in Brooklyn 19 The handshakes of NC State's Abdul-Malik Abu 65 NC State's Yurtseven: 'I and we as a team have come a long way' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

VIDEO: NC State coach Kevin Keatts talks about the Wolfpack's loss to Boston College in the second round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY Wednesday, March 7, 2018. ACC

VIDEO: NC State coach Kevin Keatts talks about the Wolfpack's loss to Boston College in the second round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY Wednesday, March 7, 2018. ACC