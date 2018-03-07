How CBS tweaked NCAA tournament selection show to reveal teams earlier

From left, N.C. State's Ralston Turner, Terry Henderson, Kyle Washington, Staats Battle, Chris Corchiani Jr., Patrick Wallace, Trevor Lacey, Chase Cannon and Mark Gottfried celebrate as they learn that the Wolfpack is a number eight seed in the east while watching the NCAA Tournament selection show at the Dail Basketball Center March 15, 2015. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com