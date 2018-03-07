From left, N.C. State's Ralston Turner, Terry Henderson, Kyle Washington, Staats Battle, Chris Corchiani Jr., Patrick Wallace, Trevor Lacey, Chase Cannon and Mark Gottfried celebrate as they learn that the Wolfpack is a number eight seed in the east while watching the NCAA Tournament selection show at the Dail Basketball Center March 15, 2015.
NC State

How CBS tweaked NCAA tournament selection show to reveal teams earlier

By Sam Newkirk

snewkirk@newsobserver.com

March 07, 2018 10:16 PM

Are you tired of waiting until the end of the NCAA tournament selection show to find out whether your team made the field? Not anymore.

CBS announced that all 68 teams chosen for the NCAA tournament will be revealed during the first 10 minutes of the show, which will be shown at 6 p.m. on Sunday on TBS.

The bracket showing where and when each team will play will be shown over the next 30 minutes of the show.

"The Selection Show will begin with the announcement of all 68 tournament teams, followed by the release of the brackets and match-ups, with analysis, discussion, interviews and reactions from teams as they find out if they made the 'Dance,' along with their region, seeding and opponent," according to the press release from CBS Sports and Turner Sports.

