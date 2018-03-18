Return to Sweetness: Wolfpack women advance to Sweet 16 for first time since 2007

If you're reaching heights that haven't been reached since the late Kay Yow was coaching, you're doing something right at N.C. State.
For the first time in 11 years, and the nine since Yow's passing, N.C. State's women's basketball team is heading back to the Sweet 16 after a 74-60 victory over former ACC nemesis Maryland in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
Yow, who died of breast cancer in 2009, took the Wolfpack to the third round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in 2007. Yow's namesake is on the court, a banner in the rafters and her statue stands just outside Reynolds Coliseum.
The fourth-seeded Wolfpack will play on Friday in the Kansas City regional semifinal against either 9-seed Oklahoma State (21-10) or 1-seed Mississippi State (33-1), the reigning national runner-up most famous for stopping UConn's 111-game win streak in last year's Final Four. That second round is scheduled for Monday at Mississippi State at 9 p.m.
Playing against her alma mater, Maryland graduate and N.C. State redshirt junior Kiara Leslie showed no signs of split allegiances in facing her former teammates. Leslie, a Holly Springs native who redshirted at Maryland last year due to injury and finished up her degree in three years during the summer before transferring to State, led the Pack in points (21) and rebounds (11) and added three steals.
A third-quarter barrage of 3-pointers — including two from Raleigh native Kai Crutchfield, a freshman who didn't play until the game was in hand in Friday's 62-35 first-round win over Elon — opened up a 56-40 Wolfpack lead going into the fourth quarter.
N.C. State (26-8) led 32-26 at halftime, despite three starters (Kaila Ealey, Akela Maize and Chelsea Nelson) picking up two fouls each. The Pack is now 23-1 this year when leading at the break.
Maryland (26-8) entered the game seventh in the country in 3-point percentage (39.1 percent) and guard Kristen Confroy was ninth (45 percent). Yet the Terps were chased off the line by the Pack's persistent pressure and finished the game just 0-for-5 without one attempt by Confroy, who didn't score.
Maryland shot just 37.3 from the field. Brianna Fraser led the Terps with 17 points of the bench.
The Wolfpack's road to the Sweet 16 in 2007 also included two home wins in the first two rounds.
This is its 12th Sweet 16 in program history, the other 11 all coming under Yow. It's also the fifth 26-win season in school history for the Wolfpack, which has now won 14 of its last 17.
