NC State's AW Hamilton takes over men's basketball program at Eastern Kentucky

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

March 23, 2018 03:13 PM

N.C. State men’s basketball assistant coach A.W. Hamilton will take over as head coach at Eastern Kentucky University, the schools announced Friday.

It will be a homecoming for the Georgetown, Ky. native and former hoops star at Scott County High School.

"The fit is perfect for my family and me, and we look forward to building on everything EKU has to offer, both on and off the basketball court,” Hamilton said in a statement.

N.C. State assistant coach A.W. Hamilton listens as coach Kevin Keatts talks with official Bill Covington Jr. during the Wolfpack's game against Duke at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.
Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com


Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts hired Hamilton away from Hargrave Military Academy, where Hamilton played for Keatts before joining his coaching staff as an assistant in 2006.

Hamilton, who played college basketball at Wake Forest and Marshall, took over the Chatham, Va. prep program after Keatts left for the assistant coaching position at Louisville, in 2011.

Hamilton’s teams went 90-3 in the 2015-2017 seasons, which saw Hargrave capture its third national prep championship.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528; @Aaron_Moody1

