NC State coach Kevin Keatts talks about the Wolfpack's season after they lost Seton Hall in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan., Thursday, March 15, 2018. Ethan Hyman
NC State

How much was the NCAA tournament worth to NC State coach Kevin Keatts?

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

April 04, 2018 09:42 AM

N.C. State’s trip to the NCAA tournament wasn’t a total loss for coach Kevin Keatts.

By making the NCAA field in his first season, Keatts earned an automatic one-year contract extension, a $100,000 raise and a $25,000 bonus.

N.C. State lost to Seton Hall 94-83 in the first round of the NCAA tournament on March 15 but Keatts’ contract included several incentives for making the 68-team field after a two-year absence from the postseason by the program.

The tournament appearance adds a year to Keatts’ contract, which will now run through the 2023-24 season (six more seasons). It also adds $100,000 to his annual supplemental income, which will now be $1.2 million.

There was also a $25,000 bonus for reaching the Round of 64.

Keatts’ base salary ($1.1 million) did not change but by adding the year to his contract, his buyout goes up by that amount.

The Wolfpack finished Keatts’ first season with a 21-12 overall record and went 11-7 in ACC play.

