How much was the NCAA tournament worth to NC State coach Kevin Keatts?

N.C. State’s trip to the NCAA tournament wasn’t a total loss for coach Kevin Keatts.

By making the NCAA field in his first season, Keatts earned an automatic one-year contract extension, a $100,000 raise and a $25,000 bonus.

N.C. State lost to Seton Hall 94-83 in the first round of the NCAA tournament on March 15 but Keatts’ contract included several incentives for making the 68-team field after a two-year absence from the postseason by the program.

The tournament appearance adds a year to Keatts’ contract, which will now run through the 2023-24 season (six more seasons). It also adds $100,000 to his annual supplemental income, which will now be $1.2 million.

There was also a $25,000 bonus for reaching the Round of 64.

Keatts’ base salary ($1.1 million) did not change but by adding the year to his contract, his buyout goes up by that amount.

The Wolfpack finished Keatts’ first season with a 21-12 overall record and went 11-7 in ACC play.