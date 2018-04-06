NC State defensive end Kentavius Street suffers knee injury in pre-draft workout

N.C. State defensive end Kentavius Street suffered a knee injury during a pre-draft workout, according to the NFL Network.
Street, a 6-2, 280-pound defensive end from Greenville, was projected to be a late-round draft choice. He had 38 tackles and 3.5 sacks for the Wolfpack last season as a senior and finished his career with 122 tackles and 9.5 sacks.
Street, one of N.C. State’s hardest workers in the weight room, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament, according to Pro Football Talk.
N.C. State has referred all questions about Street’s injury to his agent, Tony Paige. Paige has declined to comment.
All four of N.C. State’s defensive linemen, led by defensive end Bradley Chubb, were expected to be taken in the draft later this month.
