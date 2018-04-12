NC State coach Kevin Keatts will play against Seton Hall in the Round of 64 in the 2018 NCAA tournament on Thursday.
NC State coach Kevin Keatts will play against Seton Hall in the Round of 64 in the 2018 NCAA tournament on Thursday. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
NC State coach Kevin Keatts will play against Seton Hall in the Round of 64 in the 2018 NCAA tournament on Thursday. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

NC State

NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts suffers knee injury playing pickup

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

April 12, 2018 07:17 PM

N.C. State avoided major injuries during Kevin Keatts’ first college basketball season.

The Wolfpack coach wasn’t as lucky. Keatts tore the patellar tendon in right knee playing pickup games on Wednesday, according to a school spokesman. Keatts had surgery to repair the tear on Thursday.

N.C. State went 21-12 in Keatts’ first season and reached the NCAA tournament for the first time in three years. Keatts, 45, is expected to make a full recovery in plenty of time for the start of the 2018-19 season.

Watch NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts make some incredible, nothing but net shots from the second floor of the Wolfpack's Dail Basketball Center. Scrapt Productions, LLC

  Comments  