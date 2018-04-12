NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts suffers knee injury playing pickup

N.C. State avoided major injuries during Kevin Keatts’ first college basketball season.
The Wolfpack coach wasn’t as lucky. Keatts tore the patellar tendon in right knee playing pickup games on Wednesday, according to a school spokesman. Keatts had surgery to repair the tear on Thursday.
N.C. State went 21-12 in Keatts’ first season and reached the NCAA tournament for the first time in three years. Keatts, 45, is expected to make a full recovery in plenty of time for the start of the 2018-19 season.
