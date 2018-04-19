Some NC State football parking lots are closing for the 2018 season

Parking arrangements at Carter-Finley Stadium are changing for the 2018 football season at N.C. State.
Athletics officials on Wednesday announced two of the privately-owned lots historically secured as season parking options by the university and Wolfpack Club are under contract for sale.
That means the Trinity (TL) and TX lots on the east end of Trinity Road near Blue Ridge Road aren’t expected to be available starting with the fall season – and therefore won’t show as options for people completing the online selection process.
Other privately-owned lots – Cardinal Gibbons, Frank Weedon and West Chase – will remain open for parking. Officials are also looking for new parking options to make up for those lost.
The announcement also said about 50 parking spaces in the Southeast lot (between gates A and B) will be closed for the first few games of the season due to the construction of a pedestrian tunnel under Trinity Road.
