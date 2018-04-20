NC State trustees approve contract that kept Dave Doeren with the Wolfpack

With Tennessee trying to hire Dave Doeren away from N.C. State last November, Wolfpack athletic director Debbie Yow completed negotiations on a new contract with the football coach.

Having approved the memorandum of understanding on the deal in December after Doeren agreed to stay at N.C. State, the school's board of trustees officially approved the new five-year contract on Thursday.

The deal, which runs through Dec. 31, 2022, pays Doeren $3 million a year. His old contract with the school, which had three years remaining, paid him about $2.2 million a year.

Doeren will receive $3 million a year in total compensation. He will have an escalating annual base salary that will pay him $1.5 million each of the first two years, $2.25 million in the third year, and $3 million in each of the final two seasons.

Doeren also can earn up to $1.35 million in incentive compensation for achieving academic and athletic performance goals.





Yow and Doeren began discussions last October but the talks intensified in late November when Tennessee's coaching search turned toward Doeren.

N.C. State went 9-4 last season, including a 6-2 record in the ACC. The Wolfpack routed Arizona State, 52-31, in the Sun Bowl.

Doeren is 34-30 in five seasons at N.C. State, including 15-25 in the ACC.

"We are on an exciting upward trajectory in football under the leadership of Coach Doeren," Yow said in a statement on Friday. "He has assembled a terrifically talented coaching staff, as well, and that continuity and stability has been important to our current student athletes and recruits. We are pleased that Dave will continue to lead NC State football, playing in one of the most challenging divisions in college football, the Atlantic Division of the ACC."

The board also approved a new seven-year contract, through June 2025, for N.C. State wrestling coach Pat Popalizio on Thursday. The 2018 ACC coach of the year, Popalizio led N.C. State to its first ACC championship since 2004 and its first undefeated league season since 2000. The Wolfpack placed fourth at the NCAA championships.

"Pat has proven that NC State wrestling can compete at the highest levels, including winning the ACC and finishing in the top five nationally," Yow said. "Our future is bright with Pat at the helm of NC State wrestling."



