NC State baseball downs Duke for seventh straight ACC series win

Will Wilson was denied once; the N.C. State shortstop wasn’t about to be denied again.
Wilson drove in a run and scored another — with some help from the replay booth — in an eventful sixth inning to lead the fourth-ranked Wolfpack to a 2-1 win at No. 9 Duke on Saturday.
It’s the seventh straight ACC series win for N.C. State (31-7, 15-5 ACC) and 10th in a row going back to last season. The Atlantic Division-leading Wolfpack won Friday’s game 9-2 in Durham with its usual hitting onslaught.
Saturday’s game at Duke’s quaint campus home, Jack Coombs Field, was quite a bit different. There was some clutch hitting by Wilson, and another strong outing by Wolfpack ace Brian Brown, but there was also a lengthy replay review.
Replay challenges are new to college baseball this season and each coach gets two per game. N.C. State coach Elliott Avent used one in the controversial sixth inning.
Duke (30-10, 12-7 ACC) starter Mitch Stallings, who struck out nine, kept the potent Wolfpack lineup in check until the sixth. Josh McLain, who has gone 10-14 in three games in Durham this week, doubled to lead off the inning for N.C. State. After Stallings struck out the dangerous Brett Kinneman, Wilson drove a triple into the gap in right center for N.C. State’s first run.
Then came the fun.
First baseman Evan Edwards popped out to short right and Wilson tagged up. Wilson was ruled out on the throw to the plate from Duke right fielder Griffin Conine. The replay showed the throw beat Wilson to the plate, but his right hand beat the tag from Duke catcher Chris Proctor.
Avent challenged the call at the plate and Wilson was ruled safe after the replay review. Then Duke coach Chris Pollard challenged the challenge to determine if Wilson had tagged up too early. The replay showed Wilson had waited until Conine caught the ball, and Pollard’s challenge was denied.
Duke had kept Wilson from providing even more offense in the first inning. Left fielder Jimmy Herron jumped and caught a long fly from Wilson at the wall. With runners on first and second, Herron saved at least a run, if not more.
Brown (6-0) worked 5.2 scoreless innings for his sixth win of the season. N.C. State has won all 10 of the senior pitcher’s starts this season.
Duke entered the weekend in first place in the Coastal Division, but the two losses to the Wolfpack have knocked them into second behind North Carolina.
The Blue Devils have won five of their seven ACC series this season but don’t have a series win over team with a winning conference record.
Duke scored an unearned run in the eighth on a double by Conine and a fielding error by Edwards. Reliever Joe O’Donnell got the last two outs in the ninth for the Wolfpack.
Comments