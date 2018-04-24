Pirates, Wolfpack top-10 baseball matchup gets washed out

If N.C. State and East Carolina are going to meet on the baseball field this season, it will have to be in the NCAA tournament.
The scheduled game between the Wolfpack and Pirates on Tuesday in Raleigh was canceled because of the inclement weather and unsafe field conditions. No makeup date has been rescheduled. There isn’t a logical opening on N.C. State’s schedule before the ACC tournament.
N.C. State (31-8) and ECU (30-9) are both ranked in the top 10 this week by D1baseball.com. At No. 9 in the RPI (N.C. State) and No. 12 (ECU), both are on track to host the regional round of the NCAA tournament next month.
ECU has a 3-1 record against ACC teams this season, including a 9-2 win at Duke last Tuesday.
N.C. State opens a three-game series with North Carolina at home on Friday.
