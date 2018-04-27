Late rally lifts UNC to 6-5 baseball win at NC State

North Carolina has only lost three times over the past month and one of those times was to N.C. State.
That game didn’t count in the ACC standings but Friday’s did. Ike Freeman doubled in a pair of runs in the eighth inning to give the Tar Heels a 6-4 road win over the Wolfpack.
UNC (29-13, 16-6 ACC) has won 15 of its past 18 games. It lost to N.C. State (31-9, 15-7) 8-3 on April 17 in a nonconference matchup in Durham.
It looked like the Wolfpack, the Atlantic Division leaders, would make it two in a row over the Tar Heels, the Coastal Division leaders, when it took a 4-3 lead into the eighth.
But a pair of walks got N.C. State reliever Kent Klyman in trouble and Freeman came up with the bases loaded and no outs. The sophomore shortstop was able to drive a double into the gap in right center to score two runs.
N.C. State catcher Patrick Bailey tried to catch Freeman making a wide turn at second and Evan Edwards couldn’t come up with the throw allowing UNC to plate a third run.
The Wolfpack has won four ACC series this season after losing the first game and will have to do so to keep their conference winning streak going. N.C. State has won all seven of its ACC series this season.
Bailey hit a home run and scored twice to help the Wolfpack take a 4-3 lead. Brett Kinneman provided the go-ahead run with an RBI-double in the fifth.
UNC fell behind 2-0 before putting up three runs in the fourth. Ashton McGee had a two-run, two-out single to put the Tar Heels up 3-2.
Bailey, who homered in the previous game against UNC on April 17, was able to knock a solo shot over the rightfield fence in the bottom of the fourth to tie it up.
N.C. State got a run back in the eighth, on four walks, but UNC reliever Joey Lancellotti got Kinneman looking to get out of the inning.
Comments