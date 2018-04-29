UNC completes three-game sweep of NC State

North Carolina keeps winning and moving up the ACC baseball standings.
N.C. State, after a dream start, suddenly finds itself with ground to make up after losing three games to the Tar Heels.
UNC got another productive game from Ike Freeman to take out N.C. State 5-4 on Sunday and sweep the Wolfpack in a matchup of top-15 teams.
Freeman drove in three runs for the Tar Heels (31-13, 18-6 ACC), who won their first series in Raleigh since 2007 and swept the Wolfpack (31-11, 15-9) in Raleigh for the first time. UNC, ranked No. 4 in the RPI, won Friday’s game 6-5 and came back Saturday with an 8-6 win.
The old rivals first played in 1940 but it wasn’t until 1992 that they started staging three-game sets at one site. N.C. State had won 8 of the 12 series in Raleigh before this weekend and had not been swept.
A loss at Florida State on March 25 left UNC 14-10 overall and 5-4 in the ACC. With a seemingly endless supply of pitching, the Tar Heels have turned their season around and won 16 of 19 games.
They’ve won five straight ACC series and swept the past two to take the lead in the Coastal Division and take over the best record in conference play from N.C. State, which entered Sunday’s game ranked No. 12 in the RPI.
The Wolfpack, who got two home runs from senior Brock Deatherage, lost an ACC series for the first time this season and fell two games behind Clemson (17-7) in the Atlantic Division race.
While UNC has been swimming in pitching, and freshman lefty Caden O’Brien was excellent again in relief on Sunday, N.C. State’s pitching has been worn thread bare by injuries.
Starter Johnny Piedmonte, who took last week’s series at Duke off, couldn’t get out of the third inning. The sixth-year senior has been dealing with chronic back problems for much of his career.
With its starting pitching taxed, and relievers Dalton Feeney and Austin Staley out with injuries, N.C. State has been able to win with its bats. But on Sunday, Deatherage, who drove in all three runs, was the only Wolfpack player with multiple hits.
Freeman drove in three runs for the Heels, including a sacrifice fly in the first inning and a two-out single in the third. The sophomore shortstop had a key double to spark Friday’s comeback win for UNC.
Comments