Defensive lapses, rebounding costly in NC State’s 88-74 loss at Illinois

2:57 Relive NC State's victory over UNC Pause

5:52 Doeren: 'It's about these players and these coaches hanging together'

3:20 NC GOP wants Durham vote recount

2:06 In February a committee approved criteria for NC congressional maps they hoped might pass judicial muster

2:16 Civitas files lawsuit challenging same-day registration votes

1:22 Chairman: 'Everything is politically motivated in an election'

16:19 Backstage with the Grinch

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Sunday

1:29 Emotional Ryan Switzer after loss: 'I played my heart out'