Miami hands NC State 81-63 loss in ACC opener

The chaos that marked the rest of the ACC never reached South Florida on Saturday.
While favorites and heavyweights fell across the league in the early afternoon games, Miami took care of business at home in a no-nonsense 81-63 win over N.C. State.
Conference favorites Duke, North Carolina and Virginia all lost in upsets on Saturday. The Wolfpack (11-3, 0-1 ACC), a 7-point underdog, could not duplicate the efforts of Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech or Florida State and dropped its ACC opener for the third time in four years.
It also marked the first time since Jan. 11, 2014, all four ACC teams from the state lost on the same day.
Any momentum N.C. State had from a six-game winning streak outside the league evaporated quickly against an opportunistic Miami team.
Junior point guard Ja’Quan Newton scored 21 points to lead the Hurricanes (11-2, 1-0) and to outshine his counterpart, Wolfpack freshman Dennis Smith Jr. (21 points).
Senior wing Davon Reed added 20 points for the Canes, who finished with a 41-33 rebounding advantage.
Effort was an issue for the Wolfpack, which seemingly got beat to every loose ball by Miami
N.C. State, which had averaged 96 points per game the past four wins, started 3-of-17 from the floor and fell behind by eight points in the first eight minutes.
After squaring the game at 24, with a steal and a layup by Smith at the 7:32 mark, N.C. State let Miami go on a 14-4 run.
The Hurricanes got 15 points from Newton in the first half and 12 from Reed. The Wolfpack defense couldn’t keep Newton from getting to the basket and repeatedly lost Reed, Miami’s primary 3-point shooter, on screens.
While Miami’s veteran players excelled, with freshman Bruce Brown chipping in 17 points and eight rebounds, N.C. State couldn’t get senior guard Terry Henderson (eight points) untracked, and both Smith and forward Omer Yurtseven (five points) looked like freshmen playing in their first ACC game.
Smith was coming off of a 19-point, 16-assist game against Rider on Wednesday. He figured out pretty quickly the Hurricanes were serious upgrade from the Broncs.
After making 13 of his past 20 3-pointers coming into the game, Smith started 0-of-4 from the 3-point line before making three in the last four minutes after the game was out of reach.
N.C. State missed its best chance to get back in the game after Smith grabbed his own rebound and made a tough putback to cut Miami’s lead to 50-41 at 13:10. Smith was fouled on the play but missed the chance for the three-point play.
Sophomore guard Anthony Lawrence then made a trio of plays in a key sequence to salt the game away for Miami. Lawrence grabbed one of 17 offensive rebounds for Miami at the 11:23 mark and made a layup.
On N.C. State’s next possession, Lawrence drew a charge on Abdul-Malik Abu. Lawrence then scored on a driving layup to stretch Miami’s advantage to 54-41 at 10:09.
Bad starts
▪ Saturday was the first time Duke, North Carolina and N.C. State have all lost their ACC openers on the same day. (They all lost their openers in 2013-14.)
▪ This is only the second time Duke, North Carolina, N.C. State and Wake Forest have all lost ACC games on the same day (Jan. 11, 2014).
