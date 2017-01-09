What works for NC State’s Dennis Smith Jr. (and what doesn’t)

5:22 NC State's Mark Gottfried: "I think we were as bad as you could possibly be" Pause

1:34 NC State's Dorn on team's failure to respond to UNC

3:40 Here's how the principal at Cardinal Gibbons announces that school is canceled on Monday

1:29 NC State's Henderson: 'We're not going to hang our heads'

4:01 NC State coach Mark Gottfried talks about how bad his team played

0:28 Snow and ice make travel treacherous

0:37 Ice and snow make area roads dangerous

0:45 North Carolina Inaugural Ball moments

1:19 What happened when the Georgia Tech swim team got snowed in?