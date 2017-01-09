State Now

January 9, 2017 10:32 AM

What works for NC State’s Dennis Smith Jr. (and what doesn’t)

State Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Wolfpack sports

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

Dennis Smith Jr. followed up his best game at N.C. State with one of his worst.

Smith, like the rest of his teammates, had a tough game at North Carolina on Sunday. The freshman point guard got into early foul trouble and was never really a factor in the game.

Given it is likely the only game he’ll ever play in the Smith Center, that qualifies as a disappointment, even for UNC fan J. Cole.

“I ain’t gonna lie, for the first time in my life, it’s hard to watch Carolina killing someone,” Cole, the rap superstar from Fayetteville and friend of Smith’s, said at the half of N.C. State’s 107-56 loss on Sunday.

Smith finished with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes. He also turned the ball over six times.

As you can see from the chart of Smith’s ACC games, he has more success when takes the ball to the basket. He only did that twice against UNC. He was fouled on his first take, at 17:26 in the first half, but it was not called. He missed that field goal attempt.

Smith didn’t take the ball to the basket and attempt a shot again until the 3:57 mark in the second half (his ninth attempt, in blue on the UNC chart).

On the season, Smith has made 10 of his 13 shots when he takes the ball to the basket. Compare that to his numbers when takes a step-back shot (1 of 11).

Also of note for Smith, he only took one free throw against UNC and that happened after that same ninth shot attempt.

In short, good things happen when Smith takes the ball to the basket: he scores, he gets to the foul line, he sets up his teammates for easy baskets.

Here’s the Virginia Tech chart for proof:

Among the many problems on Sunday, Smith didn’t take the ball to the basket enough against UNC. If he watches the Virginia Tech tape — six of his nine field goals came from taking the ball to the basket and he had 15 free-throw attempts — he’ll see the difference.

State's Dennis Smith: 'There's no part of me that thinks I'm not ready for anything'

N.C. State freshman Dennis Smith talks to reporters at ACC Basketball Media Day about confidence and being accepted as a leader despite being a freshman on the Wolfpack squad.

The ACC

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

Related content

State Now

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

NC State's Mark Gottfried: "I think we were as bad as you could possibly be"

View more video

N.C. State beat writer Joe Giglio

State Now

Joe Giglio has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

Sports Videos