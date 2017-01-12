Yow responds to complaints from NC State fans about Gottfried’s comments

Some N.C. State fans weren’t happy with coach Mark Gottfried’s postgame comments after Wednesday’s loss at Boston College and emailed athletic director Debbie Yow on Thursday.
Yow, as she normally does, responded to the fans complaints by email. She sent a group of fans the same email after a many had voiced similar complaints.
Gottfried extolled the team’s progress in Wednesday’s 74-66 loss at Boston College. Since the Wolfpack had lost its previous game 107-56 at North Carolina, there was progress in the margin of defeat.
When told most people, including N.C. State, would not interpret a loss at Boston College, which had lost 19 of its previous 20 ACC games, as progress, Gottfried responded:
“Don’t care,” Gottfried said. “Don’t care if you do. Hell, I don’t really give a (expletive) if anybody does. We got better tonight.”
The full text of Yow’s email:
“Several of you as loyal fans have written regarding the loss to BC and since each email was similar in nature, I decided to respond to you as a group.
“Because you are not able to impact game outcomes directly, I understand your frustration, because you depend on others to ‘right the ship.’
“I also have seen the video of the post game comments made to the (The News and Observer) and want to assure you that what our fans think does matter. A lot.
“At this juncture, seeing measurable/objective improvement in play is a focus and continuing to provide day to day support for our team members and coaches.
“As 18- to 22-year-old athletes, this cannot be easy for them. And I understand you are disappointed regarding early season ACC game outcomes. Playing in the friendly confines of PNC for the next week should help.
“Thank you for your longtime loyalty to Wolfpack Men's Basketball. That is never taken for granted.”
