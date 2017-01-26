How Dennis Smith Jr. fared against Duke

2:03 Duke's Jeff Capel cites play of State's Dennis Smith, Jr. as the Wolfpack upsets the Blue Devils 84-82. Pause

3:50 NC State's Dennis Smith on the Wolfpack's upset win over Duke

3:17 NC State's Omer Yurtseven: I was ready to do whatever it took

2:55 NC State fans celebrate on Hillsborough Street after beating Duke

0:49 State's Kapita on his big game in win over Duke

1:05 Versatile chef Andrea Reusing speaks about her latest venture, The Durham

4:55 Cab driver doesn't recognize passenger, calls Elway greatest QB ever

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy