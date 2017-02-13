NC State refutes report about Mark Gottfried’s status

2:17 NC State's Dorn: We just stopped competing Pause

5:38 NC State's Gottfried: I am not going to lay down

2:13 NC State's Smith: I really believe we can be a great team, I still do

7:26 ACC Now Live: Why did NCSU coach Mark Gottfried suspend BeeJay Anya?

2:24 NC State's Gottfried after loss: "We got better tonight"

1:56 Diverse crowd marches in Raleigh to champion civil rights, healthcare and immigration at HKonJ People’s Assembly

1:00 Grammy Awards 2017: Beyonce's Incredible Performance

4:56 Coach K talks about Duke's narrow win over Clemson

1:25 Innovative clubs make staying after school fun at Barwell Elementary