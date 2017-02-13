NC State refutes report about Mark Gottfried’s status

Mark Gottfried is still N.C. State’s basketball coach and will be on Wednesday night when the Wolfpack faces North Carolina.
An N.C. State official refuted a report by WTVD on Monday, based on anonymous sources, that Gottfried will be fired at the conclusion of the season and that the school has sent out “preliminary feelers” to Dayton coach Archie Miller about the possibility of replacing Gottfried.
“Mark Gottfried remains our head coach and we are all focused on our next opponent,” N.C. State associate athletic director Fred Demarest said in a statement released by the school. “To suggest we have reached out to any other coach is both incorrect and blatantly irresponsible.”
Gottfried’s future has come in question during a five-game losing streak and after some lopsided ACC losses this season.
Saturday’s 88-58 loss at Wake Forest was the Pack’s third ACC loss by at least 25 points this season.
“It’s unacceptable the way we got beat,” Gottfried said on the ACC’s weekly conference call on Monday. “We’ve got to be a lot better.”
N.C. State, 14-12 overall and 3-10 in the ACC, is likely to miss the NCAA tournament for the second straight year. Gottfried, 53, led the Wolfpack to the NCAA tournament in each of his first four seasons. His contract, with a buyout of $2.28 million, runs through the 2019-2020 season.
N.C. State athletic director Debbie Yow has said she will evaluate Gottfried’s status after the season.
Miller, 38, is in his sixth season at Dayton and is a former point guard and assistant coach for the Wolfpack.
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
