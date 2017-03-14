How NC State fans should watch the NCAA tournament

2:03 NC State's Abu: 'If we can bring all these guys back, I feel like we are just going to be more of a seasoned team' Pause

7:23 NC State's Gottfried: 'I poured my heart and soul into NC State'

1:10 Will Archie Miller be NC State's next basketball coach?

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

0:27 McCrory says HB2 not about demonizing one group of people

6:32 Gov. McCrory defends House Bill 2 in May statement

22:36 Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski: 'My kids have taken me on this journey this week'

18:42 Duke's Coach K: 'Another great game. Holy mackerel.'