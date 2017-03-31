NC State’s Kay Yow Spring Game will be more like practice than a game

9:11 NC Senate debates HB2 replacement bill Pause

1:08 NC State's Keatts: We are going to try to go after the best recruits in the country

0:51 Berger calls HB2 replacement a compromise that's good for the state

10:47 NCAA to consider NC's HB2 replacement

1:49 What role will Final Four experience play for North Carolina and what is 'Yoober'?

2:40 St. Augustine student killed in Washington, DC while on spring break

0:40 Marcia Morey: From district judge to legislator

1:53 Recruits train to become Raleigh firefighters

2:04 Rep. Moore voices support for charter schools and vouchers