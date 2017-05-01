NC State’s Scelfo, Cherry, Wright receive NFL undrafted free-agent deals

N.C. State had three players taken in the NFL draft and three more received undrafted free-agent deals.
Center Joe Scelfo (Houston Texans), receiver Bra’Lon Cherry (Tennessee Titans) and safety Dravious Wright (Los Angeles Rams) will get a chance in training camp to make an NFL team.
Scelfo, a graduate transfer from South Alabama, started every game for the Wolfpack last season and helped solidify their offensive line. Wright, a three-year starter, had 64 tackles and led the team in forced fumbles (four). Cherry caught 30 passes for 434 yards and three touchdowns. He was also one of the ACC’s best punt returners the past two seasons.
Safety Josh Jones led a trio of Wolfpack draft picks. He was taken in the second round by the Green Bay Packers. Cornerback Jack Tocho (Minnesota Vikins) and running back Matt Dayes (Cleveland Browns) were both taken in the seventh round.
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
