NCSU coach Kevin Keatts hands out Bojangles’ biscuits during exams

N.C. State students hungry after exams got an assist from new basketball coach Kevin Keatts.
Armed with free Bojangles’, Keatts set up shop in the Wolf Plaza on campus on Tuesday morning. Keatts and his assistant coaches were a popular stop.
Keatts, assistant coach James Johnson and assistant coach Takayo Siddle handed out 75 chicken biscuits, 40 sausage biscuits, 35 country ham biscuits and a dozen Bo-Berry biscuits.
Thanks to @PackMensBball's @CoachKeattsNCSU for helping ease exam stress by feeding the Pack. Finish strong, y'all! #NCStateOnCampus pic.twitter.com/726pgUPgTM— NC State University (@NCState) May 2, 2017
