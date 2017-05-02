State Now

May 02, 2017

NCSU coach Kevin Keatts hands out Bojangles’ biscuits during exams

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

N.C. State students hungry after exams got an assist from new basketball coach Kevin Keatts.

Armed with free Bojangles’, Keatts set up shop in the Wolf Plaza on campus on Tuesday morning. Keatts and his assistant coaches were a popular stop.

Keatts, assistant coach James Johnson and assistant coach Takayo Siddle handed out 75 chicken biscuits, 40 sausage biscuits, 35 country ham biscuits and a dozen Bo-Berry biscuits.

NC State's Keatts spills a little secret about Debbie Yow

VIDEO: During the NC State Wolfpack Club's Coaches Caravan at Reynolds Coliseum Thursday, April 27, Wolfpack head basketball coach Kevin Keatts shares with the crowd a little secret he knows about athletic director Debbie Yow.

Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

NC State's Keatts: It has been an unbelievable thing for me

VIDEO: NC State's Kevin Keatts talks about his first 41 days as the Wolfpack's head men's basketball coach before the NC State Coaches Caravan at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh Thursday, April 27, 2017.

Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

NC State's Abu: 'We're starting a new chapter"

Joe Giglio has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

