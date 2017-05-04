Season-ticket sales strong again for NC State football

N.C. State sold more season tickets last season in football than it ever had.
The total, 36,570, was boosted by the first visit to Carter-Finley Stadium from Notre Dame and home dates with Florida State and Miami.
N.C. State has to go to Notre Dame this year, and its most attractive nonconference game is in Charlotte (vs. South Carolina), but renewals for season tickets have been strong, according to assistant athletic director Fred Demarest.
N.C. State has sold almost 31,000 season tickets for the 2017 home schedule, according to Demarest.
The Wolfpack will host Marshall and Furman outside the ACC schedule in Raleigh and Syracuse, Louisville, North Carolina and Clemson in conference play.
The Louisville game, on Oct. 5, is a Thursday night game against last year’s Heisman Trophy winner (quarterback Lamar Jackson).
N.C. State has 16 starters back from last year’s 7-6 team and was ranked No. 24 by Fox Sports’ Stewart Mandel in his preseason top 25 this week.
