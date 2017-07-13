Why Jaylen Samuels’ red shoes were the hit of the ACC football kickoff party

Jaylen Samuels has the cover of N.C. State’s media guide to himself. The do-it-all senior has on a red jersey and red gloves but missing are his red dress shoes.

Samuels’ footwear choice was the surprise hit of the ACC kickoff on Thursday in Charlotte. Samuels, who led the Wolfpack with 13 touchdowns last season, stood out with his red Faranzi loafers.

“I don’t like to be basic,” Samuels said.

No chance of that at the Westin on Thursday. Both Samuels and senior defensive end Bradley Chubb wore black suits and a black tie. Samuels, who is from Charlotte, had planned ahead to have his red shoes ready.

He has only worn them one other time, on Signing Day at Mallard Creek four years ago.

“I really just forgot about them,” Samuels said. “I came here and everybody liked them.”

That includes N.C. State coach Dave Doeren.

“Those are awesome,” Doeren said. “I wish he would have got them for me, too.”