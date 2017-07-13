Why NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb resists the urge to Google himself

There is a chance for Bradley Chubb to get lost on Google.

When you enter the N.C. State defensive end’s name on the popular search engine, the autofill text is “NFL draft.”

Thus far, Chubb, who was at the ACC kickoff in Charlotte on Thursday, has resisted the urge to Google himself.

“I try not to do that,” Chubb said.

The 6-4, 275-pound senior does have an alert on his smart phone for his Twitter account, though, and he understands the attention he has been receiving heading into the season.

The world of NFL mock drafts and projections has Chubb as a first-round choice, even as high as No. 5 overall by The Sporting News.

Chubb had received a second-round grade from the NFL in December when he sought feedback for his decision to stay in college or jump to the pros.

He ultimately decided a fourth year with the Wolfpack was “100 percent” his best move. Part of coming back, though, is dealing with all the hype.

A lot of people have given Chubb advice. An agent even called Chubb on Wednesday, he said, but he only listens to the people close to him.

Chubb’s older brother Brandon, an All-ACC linebacker at Wake Forest in 2015, had some smart advice.

“Don’t listen to the hype that people give you,” Chubb said was the advice from his brother. “Just stay humble and go out there and try to be the best player you can be.”

Chubb led the Wolfpack with 10.5 sacks last season and ranked among the NCAA leaders with 22 tackles for loss. He is one of four returning starters on N.C. State’s defensive line.

Chubb is more interested in attention for the group than for himself.

“I came back for a lot of reasons,” Chubb said. “Being a high draft pick was definitely one of the reasons, but this is a time where I’m trying to better myself and the guys around me. I don’t really think about individual accolades.”