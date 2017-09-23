No almosts this time. NC State beats Florida State for Doeren’s first win over top-25 opponent

No regrets this time for N.C. State. No “almosts” or “what ifs?” in this game with a top-25 opponent.
Bradley Chubb made sure of that. So did Jaylen Samuels and Jakoby Meyers and, yes, even the kicker.
All of the mistakes and missed steps that had cost N.C. State previously all went by the wayside in a 27-21 win at No. 12 Florida State on Saturday.
N.C. State (3-1, 1-0 ACC) broke a 10-game losing streak to top-25 opponents and buried some of its recent anguish in spotlight games.
It was a dropped interception last year against the Seminoles that proved to be the difference and a missed kick against Clemson in what coach Dave Doeren called a season of “almosts.”
Chubb (two sacks, forced fumble) and Samuels (two touchdowns) took the almost out of Saturday’s first win over a ranked team for Doeren and the program’s first road win over a ranked team since 2008.
The first inkling it was N.C. State’s day was when Wise made a 24-yard field goal on the first drive of the game. He also added a 30-yarder in the third quarter.
Florida State (0-2, 0-1 ACC) got 278 passing yards from freshman quarterback James Blackman, in his first career start, but didn’t help itself with many penalties.
And, for once, it was N.C. State’s opponent that missed an easy field goal (a 30-yarder).
Chubb sacked Blackman twice and forced a fumble on a quarterback scramble in the second quarter. Meyers had a 71-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter and finished with 112 yards, a week after not playing.
In addition to some timely plays, N.C. State caught a few breaks. Receiver Auden Tate, who had nine catches for 138 yards, suffered a wrist injury on the first drive of the second half. Linebacker Jacob Pugh was ejected in the third quarter for a targeting penalty that originally wasn’t called on the field.
It is N.C. State’s first win over a ranked opponent since an upset of No. 3 FSU in 2012. The Wolfpack has had its chances the past four years with the Noles. N.C. State has outscored Florida State 58-14 in the first quarter in the past four games.
The Wolfpack got off to another fast start on Saturday with leads of 10-0 and 17-7 in the first half. Samuels’ extra effort on a fourth-down run netted a 2-yard touchdown for a 10-0 lead at 3:20 in the first quarter.
After Chubb forced a fumble, N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley hit Meyers for a 71-yard touchdown and a 17-7 advantage with 1:34 left in the half.
Finley couldn’t handle an errant snap in the end zone with 6:26 left in the game to give FSU two points. The Noles also blocked a punt with 3:31 left to set up a 34-yard field goal by Ricky Aguayo to cut N.C. State’s lead to 27-21.
A 15-yard third-down run by Nyheim Hines (24 carries, 94 yards) iced the win for the Wolfpack.
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
Comments