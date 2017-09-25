Former NC State basketball coach Mark Gottfried reportedly to work as NBA scout

More Videos

NC State celebrates its victory over FSU 0:43

NC State celebrates its victory over FSU

Pause
NC State's Doeren: 'Gameday is why you work' 0:44

NC State's Doeren: 'Gameday is why you work'

NC State's Doeren: 'I am so proud of those guys' 7:32

NC State's Doeren: 'I am so proud of those guys'

NC State's Meyers flips in for a touchdown in win over FSU 0:44

NC State's Meyers flips in for a touchdown in win over FSU

Hurricane Maria to bring high winds and rough surf as it continues northern path 0:36

Hurricane Maria to bring high winds and rough surf as it continues northern path

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

A Walk Through Dominica, Hours After Hurricane Maria 1:44

A Walk Through Dominica, Hours After Hurricane Maria

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Solemn arrival at RDU Airport 0:56

Solemn arrival at RDU Airport

Triangle doctor named one of the best in the country 1:47

Triangle doctor named one of the best in the country

  • NC State's Gottfried: 'I poured my heart and soul into NC State'

    VIDEO: NC State head basketball coach Mark Gottfried talks after the Wolfpack's loss to Clemson in the first round of the 2017 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. It is Gottfried's last game as head coach of the Wolfpack.

VIDEO: NC State head basketball coach Mark Gottfried talks after the Wolfpack's loss to Clemson in the first round of the 2017 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. It is Gottfried's last game as head coach of the Wolfpack. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
VIDEO: NC State head basketball coach Mark Gottfried talks after the Wolfpack's loss to Clemson in the first round of the 2017 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. It is Gottfried's last game as head coach of the Wolfpack. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
State Now

State Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Wolfpack sports

State Now

Former NC State basketball coach Mark Gottfried reportedly to work as NBA scout

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

September 25, 2017 2:54 PM

Mark Gottfried will work as an NBA scout for the Dallas Mavericks this season, according to an ESPN report, but he will still be paid by N.C. State.

Gottfried, N.C. State’s basketball coach for the previous six seasons, was fired by the school last February. He had three years left on his contract.

He is still owed $2.28 million, or the amount of his annual base salary ($760,000) through the 2019-20 college season. N.C. State’s payments to Gottfried will be offset by his undisclosed salary with the Mavericks.

If Gottfried gets another coaching job before the end of his deal with N.C. State worth more than $760,000 annually, N.C. State would no longer have to pay Gottfried.

Gottfried led the Wolfpack to the NCAA tournament in each of his first four seasons but posted consecutive losing seasons before he was fired by athletic director Debbie Yow with four games left in the 2016-17 regular season.

Gottfried, 53, also worked for the Mavericks this summer. He was an assistant coach with their summer-league team in Orlando, Fla. Dallas made former N.C. State point guard Dennis Smith Jr. their first-round pick (No. 9 overall) in June.

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

NC State's Doeren: 'Gameday is why you work'

View More Video

N.C. State beat writer Joe Giglio

State Now

Joe Giglio has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

About this blog



Joe Giglio has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

On Twitter: @jwgiglio