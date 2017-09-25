Former NC State basketball coach Mark Gottfried reportedly to work as NBA scout

More Videos 0:43 NC State celebrates its victory over FSU Pause 0:44 NC State's Doeren: 'Gameday is why you work' 7:32 NC State's Doeren: 'I am so proud of those guys' 0:44 NC State's Meyers flips in for a touchdown in win over FSU 0:36 Hurricane Maria to bring high winds and rough surf as it continues northern path 0:34 Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 1:44 A Walk Through Dominica, Hours After Hurricane Maria 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 0:56 Solemn arrival at RDU Airport 1:47 Triangle doctor named one of the best in the country Video Link copy Embed Code copy

NC State's Gottfried: 'I poured my heart and soul into NC State' VIDEO: NC State head basketball coach Mark Gottfried talks after the Wolfpack's loss to Clemson in the first round of the 2017 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. It is Gottfried's last game as head coach of the Wolfpack. VIDEO: NC State head basketball coach Mark Gottfried talks after the Wolfpack's loss to Clemson in the first round of the 2017 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. It is Gottfried's last game as head coach of the Wolfpack. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

