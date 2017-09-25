Former NC State basketball coach Mark Gottfried reportedly to work as NBA scout

Mark Gottfried will work as an NBA scout for the Dallas Mavericks this season, according to an ESPN report, but he will still be paid by N.C. State.
Gottfried, N.C. State’s basketball coach for the previous six seasons, was fired by the school last February. He had three years left on his contract.
He is still owed $2.28 million, or the amount of his annual base salary ($760,000) through the 2019-20 college season. N.C. State’s payments to Gottfried will be offset by his undisclosed salary with the Mavericks.
If Gottfried gets another coaching job before the end of his deal with N.C. State worth more than $760,000 annually, N.C. State would no longer have to pay Gottfried.
Gottfried led the Wolfpack to the NCAA tournament in each of his first four seasons but posted consecutive losing seasons before he was fired by athletic director Debbie Yow with four games left in the 2016-17 regular season.
Gottfried, 53, also worked for the Mavericks this summer. He was an assistant coach with their summer-league team in Orlando, Fla. Dallas made former N.C. State point guard Dennis Smith Jr. their first-round pick (No. 9 overall) in June.
