State Now

State Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Wolfpack sports

State Now

A week after his father’s death, NC State’s Darian Roseboro plans on playing against Pittsburgh

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

October 09, 2017 10:37 AM

Defensive end Darian Roseboro will play in N.C. State’s next game and dedicate it to the memory of his late father, Johnny.

Johnny Roseboro, 43, died this past Saturday in Lincolnton. The junior defensive end shared the news on his Twitter account.

After an out-pouring from friends and fans, Roseboro posted a message on Sunday about this week’s trip to Pittsburgh.

Roseboro, who regularly rotates with starters Bradley Chubb and Kentavius Street at defensive end, has a 17 tackles in six games this season.

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

NC State's Doeren: 'Gameday is why you work'

NC State's Doeren: 'Gameday is why you work' 0:44

NC State's Doeren: 'Gameday is why you work'
Keatts says no cell phones and no Twitter for a while for Wolfpack basketball players 1:16

Keatts says no cell phones and no Twitter for a while for Wolfpack basketball players
NC State's Doeren: 'We've become harder, we've become tougher, we've become more together because of all of us, and that's what we're all about.' 11:26

NC State's Doeren: 'We've become harder, we've become tougher, we've become more together because of all of us, and that's what we're all about.'

View More Video

N.C. State beat writer Joe Giglio

State Now

Joe Giglio has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

About this blog



Joe Giglio has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

On Twitter: @jwgiglio