A week after his father’s death, NC State’s Darian Roseboro plans on playing against Pittsburgh

Defensive end Darian Roseboro will play in N.C. State’s next game and dedicate it to the memory of his late father, Johnny.
Johnny Roseboro, 43, died this past Saturday in Lincolnton. The junior defensive end shared the news on his Twitter account.
After an out-pouring from friends and fans, Roseboro posted a message on Sunday about this week’s trip to Pittsburgh.
thank you Wolfpack nation pic.twitter.com/lNeXPYR6Ve— ROSEBORO#45 (@roseboro_45) October 8, 2017
Roseboro, who regularly rotates with starters Bradley Chubb and Kentavius Street at defensive end, has a 17 tackles in six games this season.
