NC State rides strong interior play to upset win over No. 2 Duke

More Videos 0:38 NC State fans storm the court after victory over Duke Pause 1:15 NC State celebrates the Wolfpack's victory over Duke 0:28 NC State's Dorn makes an incredible four-point play 1:30 N.C. State's Keats explains 96-85 upset win over Duke, unselfish play and teamwork cited 2:01 Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 1:11 NC State's Dorn: 'We are just really excited about it' 1:58 NC State's Abu: 'The sky's the limit' after win over Duke 1:18 NC State's Yurtseven says Wolfpack came together as a team to upset Duke 0:56 How cold is it? Watch the ABC11 weather forecast. 0:57 Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

NC State fans storm the court after victory over Duke Watch as NC State fans storm the court after the Wolfpack upset the Duke Blue Devils at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Watch as NC State fans storm the court after the Wolfpack upset the Duke Blue Devils at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Jonathan Alexander jalexander@newsobserver.com

Watch as NC State fans storm the court after the Wolfpack upset the Duke Blue Devils at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Jonathan Alexander jalexander@newsobserver.com