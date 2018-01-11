N.C. State’s Markell Johnson, center, is not dressed for the Wolfpack’s game against UNCG on Dec. 16.
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson, center, is not dressed for the Wolfpack’s game against UNCG on Dec. 16. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson, center, is not dressed for the Wolfpack’s game against UNCG on Dec. 16. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
State Now

State Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Wolfpack sports

State Now

NCSU guard Markell Johnson ‘cleared to rejoin’ basketball team, school says

By Steve Wiseman

swiseman@heraldsun.com

January 11, 2018 02:11 PM

The felony assault charges filed against N.C. State basketball sophomore guard Markell Johnson last month in a Cleveland, Ohio court were dropped Thursday, clearing the way for his suspension to end.

N.C. State spokesman Fred Demarest, in a statement, said the dismissal of the charges means Johnson is eligible to return to the team under the school’s Student-Athlete Code of Conduct. N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts has final say as to when Johnson will return to practice or play in a game for the Wolfpack.

Johnson, 19, was traveling from Cleveland to Raleigh on Thursday and was unavailable for comment. He is not expected to play for N.C. State when the Wolfpack faces No. 19 Clemson on Thursday at 9 p.m. at PNC Arena.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

N.C. State’s starting point guard for its first 10 games this season, Johnson was suspended Dec. 14 after he was indicted on the assault charges. He has missed six games, including N.C. State’s first three ACC games. He hasn’t played since N.C. State’s 88-69 win over UMKC on Dec. 9.

Court documents from Cuyahoga County (Ohio) show James S. Gallagher, an assistant prosecuting attorney, signed the state’s motion to dismiss document Thursday. Shelly Ann Roth, a paralegal at the office of John Paris, Johnson’s attorney, said Thursday the charges had been dropped.

After Thursday’s game with Clemson, the Wolfpack plays at No. 3 Virginia at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Johnson, 19, and three co-defendants were indicted Dec. 5 on assault charges stemming from an Oct. 8 incident in Cleveland. Johnson, Demarious Green, Michael Melton and Johnnie Pullum were all charged with assaulting Michael Blackwell, 37, in Cleveland.

Court documents show charges were dropped Thursday against Johnson and Melton. The charges against Green and Pullum remain pending with a Jan. 16 court appearance scheduled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

    Coach Kevin Keatts talks about his first win as the Wolfpack coach with a 102-67 victory over VMI, his fast-paced style, Braxton Beverly’s eligibility, and the free chicken rule on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken
Wolfpack gives Keatts a win 1:03

Wolfpack gives Keatts a win
NC State's Doeren: 'Gameday is why you work' 0:44

NC State's Doeren: 'Gameday is why you work'

View More Video

N.C. State beat writer Steve Wiseman

State Now

Steve Wiseman has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

About this blog



Steve Wiseman has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

On Twitter: @stevewisemanNC