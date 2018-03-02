NC State files complaint against officials after loss at Georgia Tech

N.C. State filed officiating complaints with the ACC office Friday morning after the Wolfpack's 78-75 lost at Georgia Tech on Thursday.

N.C. State athletic director Debbie Yow said both she and men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts spoke with ACC administrators about a number of calls in the game.

“Coach Keatts and I spoke w the conference office at length this morning to express our concerns regarding a number of situations in the Ga Tech game,” Yow wrote on Twitter. “We will also send video clips for their review and discussion w us. We believe our concerns were heard.”

The officiating crew included Teddy Valentine, Roger Ayers and Ed Corbett. All three have experience officiating Final Four basketball games.

Both Keatts and N.C State junior forward Torin Dorn were called for technical fouls in the game. When asked after the game what caused them, both said they weren’t given clear reasons.

Dorn’s technical occurred in the first half, when he was called for an offensive foul while driving toward the basket and wound up on the floor. Valentine called the offensive foul and, a few seconds later, the technical foul.

Dorn said he doesn’t know what led to the technical foul.

"I don't,” he said Thursday night. “I got the charge call and I went to run back. I said `Whoa’ and turned around and they were calling the tech on me. So I don't know what happened."

Keatts picked up his technical foul during a timeout in the second half. When asked why he and Dorn were given the technicals, Keatts said, “I really don’t know. I don’t know.”

VIDEO: NC State's Torin Dorn talks about his technical foul and the Wolfpack loss to Georgia Tech at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA Thursday, March 1, 2018. Steve Wisemanswiseman@heraldsun.com

Keatts has only received two technical fouls this season. The first came during an 85-75 loss at Virginia Tech on Feb. 7. It also occurred during a timeout.

At Georgia Tech, N.C. State was called for 18 team fouls. Georgia Tech had 10.

When asked about the officiating in general Thursday night, Keatts laughed, shook his head and, with a smile on his face, said, “No I thought they did a great job.”