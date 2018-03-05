Forward Darius Hicks intends to transfer from NC State

Sophomore forward Darius Hicks intends to transfer from N.C. State to complete his college basketball career.

Team spokesman Fred Demarest said Monday that Hicks met with Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts to inform him of the decision. Hicks, who has been out since suffering a torn knee ligament in a November practice, did not travel with the team to New York on Monday for this week’s ACC tournament.

Hicks will finish classes this semester at N.C. State before moving to his new school.

“We wish him all the best in his future and will certainly help him in any way possible,” Demarest said in a text message.

The 6-7, 230-pound Hicks, from Quitman, Mississippi, played in four games for N.C. State this season, averaging 4.3 points per game. He needed surgery to repair a torn ACL after injuring his knee.

The Wolfpack also lost 6-7 junior forward Shaun Kirk this season. Kirk transferred to UNC Pembroke in December.

N.C State has three guards on its roster who are sitting out under NCAA rules before being eligible to play next season. C.J. Bryce and Devon Daniels will be available at the start of next season. Blake Harris, who transferred from Missouri to N.C. State in January, will be eligible at the end of the fall semester.